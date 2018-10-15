Riverside Gardens invites guests to party of pumpkins Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Crowds came out to enjoy fall festivities at Mill Creek MetroPark's Fellowship Riverside Gardens on Sunday.

The Pumpkin Walk at Twilight allowed guests to walk along the path lined with lit carved pumpkins.

Some of the pumpkin carvers have been doing this for years, such as Jim Green.

"I usually do themes like heroes and princesses from Disney, so it's come out really nice and all the ones I've done, I've been really fortunate. Weather has been great, crowds have been great," Green said.

Green said each pumpkin takes him around two hours.

The week's theme was The Wizard of Oz.