GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Whether you drive for work or you drive to work, everyone is feeling the pinch at the pump right now. Anderson Coach & Travel is one of the many companies dealing with rising gas prices.

“Well, really, it’s had a devastating impact,” said Doug Anderson, president of Anderson Coach & Travel.

Anderson Coach & Travel has a fleet of coach buses and school buses. Coach buses hold 235 gallons of fuel and school buses hold anywhere between 60 and 100 gallons.

“The fuel economy on a per-passenger basis is extremely high. On a per-mile basis, if we’re just talking about the unit going up and down over the road, a coach would run about 6.5 mpg and a school bus is getting as much as 7.5 or 8 mpg,” Anderson said.

The cost adds up when you’re going through around 100,000 gallons of fuel a year.

“An increase in 70 cents a gallon in a one-week time period is just an astronomical increase like we’ve never seen before,” Anderson said.

Anderson said this has been one of the most challenging times he’s run into in business.

“Now, as all businesses are evolving out of the COVID shutdown, we’re now into a situation that’s even more challenging,” Anderson said.

From COVID-19 to labor shortages, the cost of fuel going up has been just another headache for businesses like Anderson Coach & Travel.

“We’re just trying to make the best that we possibly can out of a bad situation,” Anderson said.

Anderson said customers have been understanding since they know the fuel cost for a trip could change 30 days before their trip.