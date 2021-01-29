Rising from the ashes: Warren bar makes comeback after arson last summer

Owner Mark Reynolds said he has the patrons and community to thank for their help getting it back up and running

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to a strong community and dedicated patrons with the right skills for the job, Central Social Club in Warren is back on its feet after a fire last June.

“Thank you, guys,” owner Mark Reynolds said. “No way we would have gotten it done without them.”

The fire was ruled arson after the awning out back was set on fire. The fire spread, causing damage to a neighboring house and inside the club.

“We didn’t think it was as bad as it was, but once we got into everything, we ended up gutting the whole place,” Reynolds said. “We just did one thing at a time.”

The bar reopened late last year after making the repairs.

Reynolds is going on 25 years of owning the business. His dad owned it before him, and it’s been at that spot since 1946. He said the renovations took about four-and-a-half months, and he put all he had into rehabbing the club.

“I had made it right to the wire,” Reynolds said. “I did small orders before we opened, and we had an overwhelming response at the beginning, and I had to make a special trip to go get more beer and liquor and everything.”

Luckily, a lot of the patrons and friends of Reynolds are skilled electricians, plumbers and carpenters, and all of their work comes through in the refurbished club.

The bar top is made out of pennies and coated with epoxy. On each half, the letters “C.S.” are spelled out, and a plaque at the end of the bar says “In loving memory Jack L. Reynolds 1943-2012,” commemorating Reynolds’ dad. It’s located where he used to sit, and a buzzer was under the bar so he could let people in the door.

They also were able to save a picture of The Beatles, which now has a wave in the print after suffering some heat damage, and a metal cutout of a woman on a motorcycle that they repainted and hung on the wall.

A lot of time and money was spent on making the club what it is, but the people weren’t going to let it go away. For that, Reynolds thanks them.

“The girls that work here all chipped in. They were here a few times a week. The guys, yeah, unbelievable,” Reynolds said. “It was something.”

Not all the work is done. They plan to add some more things to the club and hope to have some live music in the future.