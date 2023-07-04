CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Maybe some of you have played pickleball on this July 4th in the nice weather. Many consider it to be the fastest-growing sport in America. It now may also be one of the most costly.

If you haven’t tried pickleball yet, you’ve probably heard the dinks at a park. The Association of Pickleball Professionals reports around 48 million American adults have tried the sport. However, more players have led to more injuries.

“Most of them are like sprains and tendinitis,” said Dr. Steven Hand, orthopedic surgeon/sports medicine at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

“We’ve had wrists broken. We’ve had feet broken,” said Rich Archer, a pickleball ambassador.

“Paddles click each other and you’ll get a smashed finger,” said Larry Duko, a pickleball player.

These injuries are hiking up medical bills. According to UBS Financial Services, pickleball injuries are expected to cost Americans $377 million in health care costs this year. That accounts for 5-10% of total unexpected medical costs.

The majority of injuries happen to older people.

“The repetition of swinging the racket can irritate their rotator cuff, their bicep tendon and things like that,” Dr. Hand said.

Some injuries are more serious than others.

“One of the most difficult injuries that I saw, the young lady went backwards to get a ball and fell. She broke both of her wrists,” Archer said.

But even after injury, people still get back on the court.

“They may get a meniscal tear in there, but they still love to play the sport for sure,” Dr. Hand said.

“It’s not a real dangerous sport, but your condition will dictate how well you keep away from getting yourself injured,” Archer said.

Duko says a big reason why people get hurt is from lack of preparation.

“One of the things that we notice is people just come to the court and they loosen up by dinking. Really, you’re better off loosening your big muscles up,” Duko said.

There are also ways to avoid injury while playing pickleball and avoid an expensive medical bill.

“We try to teach them to turn sideways and run for the ball because when you go backwards for a ball, you have a tendency to get your feet mixed up and you fall. You hit your head,” Archer said.