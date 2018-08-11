Rise in overdoses in Trumbull Co. may be result of dealers lacing cocaine with fentanyl Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TRUMBULL CO., (WKBN) - Drug overdoses in Trumbull County are once again on the rise, and it may be because the cocaine being sold is, unbeknownst to the user, being cut with fentanyl.

The people in Trumbull County who've been dealing with the opioid crisis say with so many people dying from fentanyl, drug addicts have switched to cocaine, which is less lethal.

But now, the drug dealers are lacing that cocaine with fentanyl, causing the number of overdoses to increase.

Trumbull County reported 90 drug overdoses in July, well up from 22 in March, which was the lowest since overdoses started being reported in July of 2016.

But, we've also seen a consistent rise since March, with 46 overdoses in April, 60 in May and 66 in June.

"What we're seeing mostly is a mixture cocaine and fentanyl, methamphetamine and fentanyl and people who were typically cocaine users are now overdosing with cocaine and fentanyl, sometimes not even knowing that the fentanyl was mixed in with the cocaine," said Lauren Thorp, director of recovery and youth programs at the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Overdoses this year, though, are still well below last year, when drug users were doing mostly pure fentanyl or, in some cases, even the more powerful drug carfentanyl.

In the first seven months of last year, there were 742 overdoses. This year there have been 376.

One reason for this difference may be the increased use of the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

"We definitely believe that there are a lot more overdoses in the community that we don't know about because family members and friends have had access now to naloxone in their homes. They're able to use it and those numbers don't always get reported," Thorp said.

According to Kathy Parilla, a registered nurse with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, the group that actually compiles the overdose data, a very small percentage of the people overdosing are "repeat" overdosers.

She says it's mostly new people every month who are overdosing.