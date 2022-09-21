SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Camelot Center is getting ready to host its Harvest Benefit Celebration this weekend.

The Harvest Benefit will take place this Saturday at the Center on Barclay Messerly Road in Southington.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The event includes live music from The Syndicate band, picnic food, basket raffles, 50a /50 drawing, and a free slushie bar.

This is one of the nonprofit- theraputic riding center’s big fundraisers. All it takes is a donation to get in.

“Even $1, $2, $5, it all adds up, and we appreciate every donation no matter how big or how small it is,” said Debbie Meeker, program director.

Money raised from the event will go towards caring for the center’s 12 horses, property maintenance, and rider scholarships.

The center is also looking for volunteers to help out at the center year-round.