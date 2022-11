YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was hurt Friday afternoon after being thrown from their bike.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Lansdowne Boulevard, near the intersection with High Street.

Police say the driver hit a bump too hard and went airborne.

The driver was in an ambulance and being treated by paramedics.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.