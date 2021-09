CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for something for the family to do this weekend, a church in Campbell has an opportunity.

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is hosting their Greek Food and Wine Festival starting today.

They’ll have an assortment of traditional Greek dishes and entertainment.

It’s happening at 401 12th Street in Campbell. Ir runs from Friday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

It’s free to get in, and the proceeds will benefit the church ministry.