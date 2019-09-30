Rich Center for Autism receives large donation to benefit expansion and remodeling

That capital campaign will include an expansion and remodeling of the Rich Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rich Center for Autism received a $16,000 donation Monday morning.

This was thanks to the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Beaver Creek Area Association of Realtors.

The president of the Youngstown-Columbiana Association said the Rich Center has always been close to her heart.

The money came from donations and a golf outing. It’s the most money they have ever raised for a charity.

“I think that we’re probably going to be putting the money to our capital campaign. We have a $7 million goal for our capital campaign and we’re about 47% toward our goal, so we’ve got a ways to go,” said Melanie Cafaro, executive director of the Rich Center for Autism.

That capital campaign will include an expansion and remodeling of the Rich Center.

They will be adding a family professional development center and fitness center. The middle school and high school students will also be moved to the upper level of the building.