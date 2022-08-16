(WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism received a $50,000 donation from Attorney Daniel Rossi Tuesday. The funds will be used to support the center’s mission of improving the lives of people with autism.

Executive Director, Greg Boerio said receiving generous donations like this allows them to continue to provide educational support for its students as well as continue to conduct research to ensure what they’re providing to their students are best practices grounded in research.

Attorney Rossi was joined by his children and members of the Rossi Family to present the check.

“To be able to help other people, help others, they need money to do that. Organizations don’t run themselves, can’t do their good mission and good work without the financial resources to help them,” said Rossi’s son Gregg who now operates the family law practice, Rossi & Rossi.

Gregg said the center is near and dear to his family’s heart, and he’s thrilled his dad was able to give back to them.