SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A ribbon cutting is set for the end of May marking the official opening of Springfield Forest.

The forest is located on Springfield Road, and the event will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26.

Improvements were focused on increased access, providing passive recreation opportunities and conducting ecological restoration on the property. Features of Springfield Forest include a new entry drive and 16-car parking lot, aggregate and primitive hiking trails, a fishing pier and boardwalk, scenic vistas, facility signage, a picnic area and 20 acres of ecological restoration.

The 88.38-acre property was acquired in 2021 through a collaborative partnership with the Western Reserve Land Conservancy, The Clean Ohio Conservation Fund and the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation.

Funding for property improvements to Springfield Forest was secured through a second, successful Clean Ohio Conservation Fund application with additional financial support provided by the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation and in-kind contributions from Mill Creek MetroParks.