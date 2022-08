YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ribbon cutting for the newly-installed artificial turf at Rayen Stadium for Youngstown City School District will be held Monday.

It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

You can enjoy a performance by Youngstown cheerleaders. They will also be introducing this year’s rosters.

The project cost about $7.8 million, some of which came from COVID relief money, and some from money put aside for improvements.