WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A special ribbon cutting took place Friday in Warren Township.

The event marked the completion of the Tod Avenue Sidewalk Project. Around 1500 feet of sidewalk and crosswalks were built on the East and West sides of the avenue.

“We have a lot of pedestrian traffic that goes and frequents our businesses down here, plus we have the school right there so there is a lot of traffic, bicycles and pedestrians that use it. It was long overdue,” said Warren Township Trustee Edward Anthony.

This is the second sidewalk project completed in Warren.