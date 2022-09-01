CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s day two of the 176th Canfield Fair, but the annual ribbon cutting happened Thursday at the fairgrounds.

This is the day that high school bands from around the valley play their halftime shows.

High school bands are performing beginning at 11 a.m.

A ribbon cutting for the official opening day of the fair was held at 8:30 a.m.

Attendance at the fair Wednesday was up by about 6,500 from the same time last year.

Another plus for the fair is that the Youngstown Foundation gave $1 million to help expand the 4-H Event Center.

The Canfield Fair is the largest county fair in the State of Ohio and the 3rd largest county fair in the United States.