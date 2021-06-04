Reynolds Drive In builds back up after storm last year destroys screen

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Reynold’s Drive In continues to rebuild after a storm last November completely tore down the screen.

Reynolds Drive In: Before and after storm last November

The drive-in opened for the first time in six years after Peggy Fiedler and her husband, Jeff, bought the property.

On Friday, they were working on building the new screen for the drive-in.

Drive-in movie theaters across the country began hosting more people during the pandemic since other theaters were shut down.

Peggy says the community support to rebuild after the storm has been tremendous.

“The community is what’s kept us together. We wouldn’t have done it if it was without them, and they’re so appreciative. We get messages every day about it,” said Fiedler.

The drive-in will start hosting concerts in July. The Fielders hope to start showing movies again toward the end of the summer.

The Reynolds Drive In posts updates on future events on its Facebook page.