Reward offered to find Columbiana County man who escaped police custody

The sheriff's office said Malik Pullie made his escape while being treated at the hospital

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are now offering a reward to find a Wellsville man who escaped custody.

Malik R. Pullie, 22, is 5’11” tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said he escaped custody while being treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was last known to live on Commerce Street in Wellsville.

If you know where he is or have any information, you can submit a tip by calling (866) 4WANTED or by texting keyword “WANTED” and your tip to 847411.