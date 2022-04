BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a sports cards store in Boardman is offering a reward to catch a thief.

Someone broke into Youngstown Sportscards off of Route 224 last week. Thousands of dollars in items were stolen.

The owner is offering $5,000 to anyone with information in the case.

Police believe the same suspect who burglarized the Boardman store also broke into a sports memorabilia store in Niles.