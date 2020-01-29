Reward offered in E. Palestine dog death case reaches $10K

Someone killed the dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The reward now being offered in the investigation into the death of a dog in East Palestine is now up to $10,000.

Police are still trying to figure who killed a woman’s pet beagle.

The dog, Trouble, disappeared from the woman’s home on E. North Avenue on January 3.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, investigators say the woman’s son called to tell them someone had killed the dog, cut off its head and left it in the backyard.

Initially, the local community raised $7,500 in reward money to help find whoever killed Trouble. Now, that amount stands at $10,000 — $8,000 from the Columbiana County Humane Society and $2,000 donated from Mahoning County Crimestoppers.

The East Palestine Police Department is investigating the case. Anyone with information can reach investigators at (330) 426-4341.