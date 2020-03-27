Reward offered for information on Howland woman’s disappearance 9 years ago

Jacqueline Lombardi left her Surry Hill neighborhood on March 19, 2011 and never returned

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and the U.S. Marshals are hoping the community can help them find a missing Howland girl who went missing nine years ago.

Jacqueline Lombardi left her Surry Hill neighborhood on March 19, 2011 and never returned. She was last seen in Warren a short time after leaving her house.

She was 22 years old at the time.

The Howland Police Department followed up on multiple tips, but investigators never found Lombardi and the case went cold.

Recently, Howland police and U.S. Marshals decided to take a fresh look at the case. They were able to identify some of the people she was with and the places she visited after she left her house.

They’re hoping people come forward with some more information.

“We’ve made a lot of progress and we’re trying to put the final pieces of the puzzle together,” said Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts. “There are people out there with information, and now is the time to come forward.”

Lombardi is described as a white woman standing 5’04”, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of Greater Youngstown are offering reward money for any information that assists law enforcement in locating her or solving this case. Callers can remain anonymous.

Authorities are requesting that anyone who has information relating to the disappearance of Jacqueline Lombardi call one of the below agencies:

Howland Police Department: 330-856-5555

U.S. Marshals: 1-866-4WANTED (492-6833)

Crime Stoppers of Greater Youngstown: 330-746-2583