(WKBN) – A Trumbull County bail bonding company is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a wanted fugitive.

Ace Bail Bonding is looking for Trevaughn Walker. Walker failed to show up for court on two separate cases. Warrants were issued for his arrest in September.

Walker is charged with several felonies including failure to comply, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Bondsman Cyler Reed says a $5,000 reward is being offered for information on Walker’s whereabouts.

“It could be even more than that, you know, should we get good information on him. Anything leading to his apprehension would be extremely helpful,” Reed said.

Anyone with information on Walker’s location can call Ace Bail Bonding at 330-399-6200. All tips will be kept confidential.