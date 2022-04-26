YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A reward is being offered for information on a missing Youngstown man’s disappearance.

Malcolm Myers, 31, has been missing since April 10. Over the weekend, his family organized a search party but had no luck finding him.

Myers lives on Pasadena Avenue. Family members say his car was found on Cleveland Street about a week ago with its license plates ripped off of it.

They believe that foul play was involved in his disappearance.

According to Youngstown police, Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts. The family is also offering their own $5,000 reward.

Those with information are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.