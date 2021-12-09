MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County Farm Bureau is offering a reward with the hopes of finding more information on the release of local livestock.

In a Facebook post, the bureau stated that trespassers have been letting livestock out of their enclosures, causing accidents on roadways.

The bureau is offering a $5,000 reward that will be paid to anyone providing information to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who are responsible.

The Mahoning County Farm Bureau will offer an additional $1,000 reward to “anyone providing information to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of persons for crimes committed to any property owner in the county.”