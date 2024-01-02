CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Marshals Service.

Lebrandon Watson, 28 is accused of possessing, with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a press release.

Watson is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He is known to frequent the Youngstown and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information about Lebrandon Watson is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or send a web tip on the U.S. Marshals’ website.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.