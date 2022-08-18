YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of one of three men accused of robbing and abducting a man on the South Side.

In a motion filed Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors said Anthony Ellison, 22, of Valerie Drive was charged July 29 by the Ohio State Patrol after a March traffic stop.

At the time of the traffic stop, Ellison was free on $20,000 bond after a Nov. 18 arraignment in common pleas court on charges of kidnapping, abduction, aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault.

Ellison is one of three people accused of the Oct. 5 robbery and beating of a man in a driveway at the man’s Loveland Road home.

Reports said the man told police he was picked up by some men to go for a ride and they instead beat him because he owes someone money.

While free on bond, Ellison was pulled over March 5 by state troopers on Sheridan Road for speeding. Reports said as he was walking to a cruiser two bags filled with white powder fell out of his pants.

The powder was tested and turned out to be fentanyl. A possession of drugs charge was filed July 29 against Ellison in municipal court. He was freed on his own recognizance in that case.

Judge John Durkin is hearing the kidnapping case. Ellison has a trial date of Nov. 28 with a Nov. 3 pretrial before that.