Priest placed on administrative leave after allegation of inappropriate contact

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced one of its priests was being placed on administrative leave following an allegation that he had inappropriate physical contact with a minor.

Reverend Marian Babjak has been placed on administrative leave by the Bishop David Bonnar according to the diocese.

The allegation came to their attention on Wednesday, after which the priest was immediately put on leave. In a press release, they explain this decision was in accordance with the Diocesan Safe Environment Policy for the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults.

They said they reported the allegation to Mahoning County Children Services.

The release says Father Babjak was the head pastor at Christ Our Savior Parish in Struthers, and Reverend Martin Celuch has been appointed to take his place while the investigation is conducted.

“Let us continue to pray for all those who are hurt in any way by the Church. Know also of my continued prayers and support for all parishioners. Together, let us pray that all may be one,” said Bonnar.