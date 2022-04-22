(WKBN) – Boardman Attorney Bob Rohrbaugh is free Friday night after a jury in Youngstown Federal Court found him not guilty on one count and couldn’t reach a verdict on four other counts.

The 47-year-old Rohrbaugh was found not guilty of filing a false tax return.

The jury, however, could not reach a verdict on charges of conspiracy, and aiding and abetting the theft of government property.

A retrial of Rohrbaugh’s case has been scheduled for September 12.

A co-defendant, 49-year-old Terris Baker, of Canton, was found guilty on all counts. The jury deliberated 20 hours over three days.

Baker will be sentenced on August 11.