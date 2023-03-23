YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Retired Youngstown State University history professor and founder of the Ohio Cultural Alliance, Dr. George D. Beelen is releasing a new book.

The book, titled “Genius Knows No Boundaries,” explores the world, understanding new cultures and backgrounds in it.

Dr. Beelen led the Ohio Cultural Alliance from 1987 through 2017. The group organized more than 300 meetings with distinguished speakers and artists who shared cuisine, music, history and other elements of their cultures.

“We built community, and we came to believe that all people have more characteristics in common than differences, that all cultures contain good, intelligent, empathetic people,” said Dr. Beelen.

The book is available now on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and e-book formats.