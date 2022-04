YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department’s retired K-9 officer Hector has passed away.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Hector passed away on Wednesday.

Hector was born in July 2011 and was first appointed to the department in 2013.

His partner was Jessica Shields, the first woman to become a K-9 police officer for YPD.

Hector served eight years on the force before retiring last year.