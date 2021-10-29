Retired Youngstown detective says supportive attitudes critical to helping abuse victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who help victims of domestic violence and abuse heard from a retired Youngstown Police detective who led the department’s Family Services Unit for years.

Several dozen people attended a free workshop Friday with the First Presbyterian Church.

They heard from Delphine Baldwin-Casey who spoke about her years investigating cases of domestic violence, especially those where the victims were reluctant to come forward and press charges against their abusers.

“That’s where I like to educate people, that working in the field of domestic violence, that it does take a woman sometimes five to seven times to leave before they will leave a relationship,” she said.

Casey said it is important to avoid criticizing or ridiculing victims, which can act as a further deterrent for them to come forward.