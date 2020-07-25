Retired WKBN camera operator Don Williams passes away at 78

He did a number of jobs including building sets and operating studio cameras

(WKBN) – This week, we lost a longtime member of the WKBN Family. Don Williams passed away at 78 years old.

Williams worked behind the scenes at WKBN for 44 years. We even held a 40th-anniversary party for him at the station in 2009.



He ran camera for Rich Morgan during the days of the Money Movie and was the first camera operator when First News This Morning started in 1992.

Williams was also a talented artist. His art was exhibited at the Butler Art Museum and even placed in a juried competition.

