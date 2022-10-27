MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A retired Mecca Township volunteer firefighter passed away Tuesday.

According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.

Tolley originally joined Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department in December 1963 and took a short leave in July 1964. Tolley rejoined the group in September 1965 and the fire department in 1967.

During his time in the department, Tolley completed training to be a basic firefighter, arson investigator and an EMT-Advanced.

Firefighters said that Tolley retired on January 1, 1989, due to health issues.