Retired judge from Grove City sentenced to prison for buying AR-15 for felon

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A retired judge from Grove City received a two-year prison sentence for lying on a firearms purchase form.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville gave the sentence to Karl Alexander, 79.

According to information provided to the court during the plea hearing, on Sept. 29, 2019, Alexander, an attorney and administrative law judge, knowingly made a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer when purchasing a Ruger AR556MPR AR-15 style rifle. Alexander admitted that he lied on the ATF Form 4473 and answered “yes” to the question, “Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm listed on this form?”

Alexander was, in fact, buying the firearm for convicted felon Dennis Alan Riggs. Alexander admitted Riggs was with him for the purchase, and Riggs picked out the firearm and paid Alexander for it.

Alexander also admitted he agreed to buy the weapon because of their personal relationship.

Riggs pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18, 2020.

Judge Colville said Alexander should have known better than to buy the firearm for a known felon, especially in light of Alexander’s prior lengthy tenure as an administrative law judge.

In addition to 24 months in prison, Alexander was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and a fine of $10,000.

