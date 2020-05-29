Rethinking your summer plans? Local travel agent offers some advice

(WKBN) – It’s almost June and you might have booked a getaway to a beach or a long weekend away, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are rethinking their summer travel plans or even canceling them altogether.

If canceling your vacation wasn’t upsetting enough, local travel agent Mary Ann Dwyer says the refunding process right now is taking some time.

“Everybody is refunding and it’s taking time, and there’s thousands of people looking for refunds and they have to be so patient right now,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer is the owner of Tippecanoe Travel. She said many of these cancellations came from March and April. However, they are seeing people still canceling now, not wanting to travel until they feel it is safe enough to do so.

She said the reopening of the tourism industry is a slow process and they expect people may opt to travel by car.

Right now, Dwyer has had people book trips on flights to Florida, but warns them on the possible travel delays.

“A lot of the people who want to go domestic, fly into Florida, like their nonstop flights, they’re booking them but if they don’t have enough people, they make them change planes somewhere and then when they connect in a different hub, they may get cancelled there and they get stuck,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said that Las Vegas is hoping to open at the beginning of June, but many hotels may not be ready under reopening guidelines.

She also said they don’t expect cruises to begin running until sometime in August. International travel in Europe might not even start up until the fall.