Retail shopping in the Valley will be different as stores open their doors

Retail stores across the Valley are beginning to re-open, and that means the shopping malls, too

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Retail stores across the Valley are beginning to re-open, and that means the shopping malls, too.

The Eastwood Mall in Niles and the Southern Park Mall in Boardman are ready to open up Tuesday for the first time in weeks.

The shopping experience may not be what you’re uded to, but mall staff is taking every precaution necessary to make sure shoppers are safe.

Complex managers are taking their guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

Before opening Tuesday morning, the cleaning staff is sanitizing every inch of public areas such as entrances. There are also markings on the floor reminding shoppers to stay six feet apart.

Individual stores will be implementing their own policies that best fit their retail space.

Some bigger retailers will open up the floors in their stores, and there will be shields at some of the checkouts for the safety of their staff.

Eastwood Mall Complex spokesperson Joe Bell said all stores will have some type of new policy in place to ensure the health and safety of customers.

This will be sort of a slow rolling opening as we’ve seen in other places,” Bell said. “Not all retailers will open immediately. Some of them may have logistical issues they have to deal with like inventory and staffing, cleaning, and any other physical safeguards they want to put in place.”

The food court and restaurants at the mall will be open but for carryout only. The food court seating area will remain closed.

“We want everyone rest assured that we are doing whatever is necessary and what is required to maintain a safe and healthy workplace for everybody and a safe gathering place for those people who need to get out and shop,” Bell said.

Mall hours for Southern Park will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Eastwood Mall will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 pm. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.