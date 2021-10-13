Resurfacing work beginning in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Vehicles are asked to keep off the roadways in Struthers on Friday as resurfacing work will begin.
Weather permitting, milling will begin on Friday, Oct. 15.
Vehicles should be cleared from the following streets:
- Lakeshore – Poland Ave. to Rockyledge
- Rockyledge – Lakeshore to City Limits
- Omar Street – Poland Ave. to Argonne
- Sells Avenue – Poland Ave. to east end of road
- Water – Broad to north end of road
- Runge – Hamilton to north end of road
- Parkway – Center to Faith
- Perry – Lowellville Rd. to end of brick
- Woodbine – Highland to Chestnut