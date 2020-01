There will be detours during construction, which is set to begin this summer

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A smoother ride is coming to a big part of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty Township.

Trumbull County’s engineer announced plans to resurface just under two miles of the road — from the State Route 11 interchange to State Route 193.

Crews will also improve storm sewers and road markings.

There will be detours during construction, which is set to begin this summer.

Access to businesses will be maintained.