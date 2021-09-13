Results released in Valley OVI checkpoint

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results of an OVI checkpoint over the weekend in Austintown were released Monday.

The checkpoint was conducted Friday on S. Raccoon Road from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 267 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, 10 were diverted for further inspection.

Two people were arrested for OVI, three were issued a summons for driving under suspension and one person was issued a summons for not having a driver’s license at all. One person was cited for a lane violation and three for expired registration.

The checkpoints are conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.