YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Taskforce released the results of its OVI checkpoint on Friday, April 14.

The checkpoint was along Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown, where a total of 374 vehicles passed through.

Nine vehicles were taken to the diversion area for further investigation.

Four people were arrested for OVI, one was summoned for open container, one was cited for reckless operation and another person was cited for driving under suspension.

The results also include information from saturation patrols that took place throughout the weekend.