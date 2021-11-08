Results released for 2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released results from two OVI Checkpoints in Austintown over the weekend.

One checkpoint was held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Road and the other was from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Canfield-Niles Road.

Three people were arrested for OVI, two seat belt citations were issued and one summons for no operator’s license.

One vehicle that officers attempted to stop on New Road, took off. Officer chased the vehicle, but the driver abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot. That case is under investigation and charges are pending, including felony drug abuse, failure to comply and obstructing official business.