AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County OVI Taskforce released the results of an OVI checkpoint that was held in Austintown Friday night.

About 480 cars passed through the checkpoint that took place at 4477 Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Six cars were directed to the diversion area for further investigation.

The task force agencies involved — Austintown, Canfield, Boardman, Goshen, Jackson, MCSO, Mill Creek, Milton, Smith Township and Springfield — made two OVI arrests, four summonses for driving under suspension, one summons for failure to comply, one summons for drug abuse, one citation for traffic control device and one citation for expired registration.