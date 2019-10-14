Results of Austintown OVI checkpoint

The checkpoint was at the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of their OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday night.

The checkpoint was at the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Officials say 531 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 6 were directed for further investigation.

Officers made four arrests for OVI during the checkpoint. They also issued two summons driving under suspension, three citations for marked lanes, one citation for speeding and one citation for expired registration.