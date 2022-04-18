BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The results are in from an OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols over the weekend in Boardman.

The checkpoint was held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Market Street and Hillman.

A total of 434 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with ten that were directed for further investigation.

The following summonses were issued:

Six for driving under suspension

Five for drug abuse

Two for falsification

One for a marked lane violation

There was one citation for fictitious registration and one for an expired registration.

Agencies participating in the saturation patrols and checkpoint and saturation patrols were Boardman, Canfield, Austintown, Goshen, Jackson, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Poland Township and Sebring.