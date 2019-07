Officers say they made seven arrests for OVI

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has released the results for their OVI checkpoint on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Officers say they made seven arrests for OVI, two summons for driving under suspension, one summons for drug abuse and 1 arrest for an outstanding warrant.

384 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the stop.

The checkpoint was conducted at 2214 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.