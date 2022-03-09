SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has put restrictions on a bridge in Mercer County following an inspection.

PennDOT announced Wednesday the Route 208 bridge over Johnston Run in Springfield Township will be down to one truck at a time.

The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

The Route 208 bridge is a 22-foot, single-span, steel I-beam structure. It was built in 1935 and widened in 1984. It is classified as being in fair condition.

Approximately 3,900 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

A listing of northwest bridges posted with weight restrictions is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.