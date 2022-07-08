WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – A federal judge denied a Mercer County woman’s request to ease her house arrest and other restrictions during her criminal case for her alleged involvement in the January 6 riots.

Court records from the U.S. District Court of Columbia show that Rachel Powell, of Sandy Lake Township, made the request to remove the restrictions that she remain on house arrest and wear an ankle bracelet.

She said the location monitoring has forced her to work less than 40 hours a week, causing her to miss meetings and the company she works for to lose income.

Powell’s attorney also wrote that Powell was forced to sell her house to pay for her legal defense. As a result, Powell’s teenage children have had to live in a dwelling and miss important extracurricular events.

Powell will also have to miss the marriage of a child and the birth of a grandchild, according to her defense.

According to court records, Powell’s request was denied by Judge Royce C. Lamberth on Thursday.

Prosecutors had said Powell should be denied because she has threatened violence twice in the past.

Friday, the judge also denied Powell’s motion to dismiss one of the charges against her.

Powell faces an eight-count federal indictment for her involvement in the riots at the Capital on the day that the U.S. Senate was meeting to affirm the results of the Electoral College to appoint Joe Biden as president of the United States.