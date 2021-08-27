Restraining order prompts boarding up of Youngstown business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown bar that officials say has been the source of a lot of trouble has been closed, at least for the time being.

Crews boarded up the windows and doors of The Social Friday after a judge granted a temporary restraining order. The bar is located on the ground floor of the Erie Terminal on West Commerce Street.

Earlier this week, Law Director Jeff Limbian said the city would go to court to have the establishment declared a “nuisance” because of continuing problems of underage drinking, drug use, and fights inside the bar that carrying out into the street.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was there as workers were boarding up the business. He said it actually takes a lot to get a business boarded up, but a judge agreed it needed to be done.

“Downtown Youngstown is a place for people to come and enjoy and have a good time. This particular lessee decided he didn’t care, he was just all in it for the money,” Brown said. “Our investment is downtown, and we want to make sure we protect our investment and protect the people of Youngstown.”

Another hearing will be held later to determine if the business must close permanently.