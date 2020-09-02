Restoration service sends local team to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts

Now that the water has begun to recede, the cleanup and repair can start

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local workers left from Trumbull County Wednesday morning to help with recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura.

ServPro Restoration Services is sending workers trained in damage restoration following disasters from storms.

A crew of 12 left from Warren to join six team members already in Louisiana who are part of a storm response team.

Now that the water has begun to recede, the cleanup and repair can start.

“There’s a lot of roof damage as a result of a lot of water damage inside of the homes that have lost some of the structure of their homes. So we’ll be doing anything from demolition and cleanup to water mitigation and hopefully some reconstruction,” said ServPro manager Jim Standohar.

The local ServPro franchise says it has sent a team to help with the last five hurricanes.

