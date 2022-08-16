BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Guests are invited to bring their appetites to Southern Park Mall and cast votes for their favorite pasta at the second annual Sunday Sauce Showdown.

Local Italian restaurants will bring their award-winning sauces to the DeBartolo Commons at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 for the chance to compete for the title of Best Sauce of the Valley.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Potential Development School for Students with Autism.

Some of the restaurants expected to bring their best-selling pasta include the following:

Carchedi’s Cafe

Combine Brothers

Double Bogey’s Bar and Grill

PaPa GeGe’s Italian Villa

Papa’s Italian Specialities

Tino’s Italian Kitchen

Woodland Cellars

In addition to guests’ votes, there will also be a panel of celebrity judges:

Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative

Stan Boney, WKBN anchor

Kelly Warren, Kelly Warren & Associates

Jim Taylor, vice president of Western Reserve Building Trades

Anthony Trificanti, Mahoning County commissioner

Jim Loboy of WYTV will emcee the event.

Categories include best alfredo, Bolognese, specialty, traditional and vodka sauce.

Wine samples will be available from the following:

Greene Eagle Winery

L’uva Bella

Woodland Cellars

“The funds raised through the Sunday Sauce Showdown will help support our classrooms for students with autism as we continue to increase our enrollment,” said Paul Garchar, CEO of Potential Development.

The Avanti Band from Cleveland will provide live entertainment, and there will also be a basket raffle.

“It’s a fun way to gather the community and local businesses to raise money for Potential Development,” said Brian Gabbert, general manager at Southern Park Mall. “The Valley takes such pride in its sauces, so what better way to raise some money for a good cause than with a friendly competition to see who has the best.”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite and cost $25. This includes a sample of each restaurant’s pasta, three wine samples from each winery and other refreshments.