NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex.

King Cajun Seafood and Bar will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The owner, Steven Yang, and retired Cafaro Company President Anthony Cafaro Sr., will be there along with Niles Mayor Steven Mientkieicz and other local leaders.

The restaurant is a stand-alone building on the east side of the complex near Steak ‘n Shake and Outback. The space was completely renovated, creating a new dining room and bar.

Dishes inspired by the cuisine of Louisiana and the Low Country are prominent on the menu.