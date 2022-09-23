LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Landmark restaurant in Liberty has been repaired following an accident in August where a car crashed into it.

The restaurant needed some structural repairs following the crash.

Co-owner Matt Savon says it didn’t take long to fix the damage, and the restaurant was back open about four days later, minimizing food waste.

“The most important thing was no one was hurt in the initial accident. We were able to turn around pretty quickly, so overall, we were very lucky that it went the way it did,” Savon said.

The Landmark’s Liberty location is also expanding hours starting next week. The restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Friday until 8 p.m.